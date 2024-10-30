Jubo Dal leader detained for disrupting tender submissions for hospital

The army has detained Jubo Dal leader Jahangir Alam Julhas, 40, in Lalmonirhat on charges of creating chaos during tender submission for Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital.

He was detained from the hospital premises after being identified through CCTV footage this noon. He was later handed over to the police.

Lalmonirhat Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdul Quader confirmed the incident to The Daily Star.

Jahangir is a resident of the Tumolpara area of Lalmonirhat town. He serves as the senior vice-president of the Lalmonirhat District Jubo Dal.

According to police, doctors, and eyewitnesses, tenders were invited in three categories for supplying patients' food, stationery, and linen for the 250-bed Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital. A tender box was set up in front of the hospital's superintendent's office for submissions from 9:00am to 12:00pm today. Jahangir and some of his associates set up guards around the tender box, preventing other contractors from submitting their tenders. The Jubo Dal leader and his men misbehaved with the hospital's doctors as they protested against him.

Army personnel responded quickly after receiving a call from the doctor on duty. They identified the Jubo Dal leader by reviewing the hospital's CCTV footage and subsequently detained him.

Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital's Superintendent Abdul Mokaddem said that out of 23 schedules for supplying food, 10 were submitted, out of 24 for supplying stationery, 7 were submitted, and out of 18 for supplying linen, 7 were submitted.

"The detained Jubo Dal leader behaved very badly with the hospital's doctors. If the army members had not arrived on time, other contractors would not have been able to submit their tenders," he said.

Lalmonirhat District Jubo Dal President Anisur Rahman Anis said that Jahangir Alam did not stop any contractors from submitting tenders and suggested that the army detained him due to an altercation with the doctor.

OC Abdul Quader confirmed that the detained Jubo Dal leader has been brought to the police station and that legal action will be taken against him.