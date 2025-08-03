Jubo Dal leader arrested over vandalising bank, assaulting manager in Pabna

Law enforcement authorities have arrested a local Jubo Dal leader, Lokman Hossain, on charges of vandalising the Failzana branch of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) and assaulting its manager in Chatmohar upazila of Pabna.

Banking operations at the branch resumed today under police protection, bank authorities said.

A team from Rab-12's Pabna camp, led by acting Commander Enamul Haque, arrested Lokman, 35, from the Failzana area late last night.

He was later handed over to Chatmohar Police Station for legal proceedings.

Monjurul Alam, officer-in-charge of Chatmohar Police Station said, Lokman, convener of the Jubo Dal Failzana union unit, and some of his associates launched an attack on the bank branch on July 31, after a loan default case was filed against him.

The attackers vandalised the premises and physically assaulted bank Manager Md Shamsuzzaman in front of customers and staff. Locals rescued the injured manager and admitted him to Atgharia Upazila Health Complex, the police official said.

Later that night, Shamsuzzaman filed a case with the police, accusing Lokman and his associates of attacking a government institution and assaulting him.

In response, the Jubo Dal expelled Lokman from both his organisational post and primary membership on Friday, citing anti-organisational activities.

The expulsion notice was issued by Md Azizul Haque, joint convener of the party's Pabna district unit.

Following the incident, Lokman went into hiding but was arrested based on a tip-off.

Speaking to The Daily Star, manager Shamsuzzaman said law enforcers had taken prompt action.

"We've resumed normal operations with police deployed for security. There's no cause for concern at the moment," he added.