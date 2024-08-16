Jubo Dal attacks August 15 vigil in Ctg

A group of Jubo Dal men attacked cultural activists who organised a candlelight vigil in Chattogram to remember Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his death anniversary.

Two photojournalists were injured in an assault by the Jubo Dal men for capturing photos of the attack on the cultural activists in the port city's Cheragi Pahar-Azadi Lane area last night.

The attackers also vandalised their cameras and mobile phones during the incident.

Several cultural activists were also assaulted.

The photojournalists who came under attack are Jewel Shil of the daily Prothom Alo and SM Tamanna of the Amader Shomoy.

The lens of Jewel Shil's camera was broken, and Tamanna's mobile phone was snatched during the incident.

The programme was organised under the banner of Cultural Activists of Chattogram City with the participation of various cultural organisations.

Around 25 to 30 cultural activists gathered at Azadi Lane around 6:30pm, lit candles, and performed the song "O Amar Desher Mati."

The journalists alleged that MA Jalil, joint secretary of Kotwali Thana Jubo Dal, led the attack. His associate Alaudin and 15 to 20 other Jubo Dal activists took part in the attack.

When asked about the incident, Chattogram City Jubo Dal's General Secretary Mohammad Shahed claimed Jalil had been expelled from the organisation a year ago.

"A decision on Jalil's associate Alaudin will be taken immediately," he added.

However, Shahed did not explain how Jalil was still involved in political activities despite his expulsion from the BNP's youth front.

The cultural activists said they were assaulted although the programme was not organised under any political banner.

The Chattogram Union of Journalists has condemned the attack on the photojournalists and demanded justice.