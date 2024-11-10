Jubo Dal activist hacked to death

A Jubo Dal activist was hacked to death allegedly by his rivals inside the Jhikargacha Pilot Girls' High School in Jashore yesterday afternoon.

The deceased Piyal Hasan, 28, son of Kitab Ali of Mubarakpur Biswaspara village, was a follower of Imran Samad, general secretary of BNP's upazila unit.

The victim's family blamed local Chhatra Dal and BNP leaders for the killing.

According to local sources, Piyal had a dispute with Shamim Reza, president of Chhatra Dal's upazila unit, over political dominance in the Jhikargacha area.

In a continuation of the feud, Shamim and his associates attacked Piyal with explosives near the Jhikargacha Railway Station yesterday.

As Piyal sought refuge at the Jhikargacha Pilot Girls' High School, his assailants followed him inside and hacked him to death on a balcony.

Locals rushed Piyal to the Jhikargacha Upazila Health Complex, where he was pronounced dead.

The police later sent the victim's body Jashore General Hospital.

The victim's younger brother, Suman Hasan, said, "Piyal had apologised to them several times, but they still hacked my brother to death."

He claimed the attackers were followers of Mortaza Elahi Tipu, former president of BNP's upazila unit. Contacted, Assistant Superintendent of Police Nishat Al Nahian said, "The murder took place over a previous dispute." The police have identified those involved in the murder, he added.