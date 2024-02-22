JU teacher sacked over ‘moral turpitude’

The authorities of Jahangirnagar University have dismissed an assistant professor over "moral turpitude".

The teacher is Mahmudur Rahman of the Department of Public Health and Informatics.

This decision was taken on Tuesday in a special syndicate meeting presided over by JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Nurul Alam.

Mahmudur Rahman, also a former Chhatra League president of the university unit, was dismissed from the job as per the syndicate decision, said JU registrar Abu Hasan.

On November 21, 2022, an intimate photo of Mahmudur Rahman was leaked online. Allegations also emerged of unprofessional conversations with a female student.

Amid protests by teachers and students, a committee was formed to look into the allegations. Last year, another committee was formed to investigate the matter further.

Despite several attempts, this correspondent failed to contact Mahmudur Rahman.

Mahmudur Rahman was a student of the 36th batch of the Department of Environmental Science.

He served as the president of the JU unit of the Chhatra League in 2012.

In 2018, he was appointed as a lecturer at the Department of Public Health and Informatics, eventually rising to the position of assistant professor.