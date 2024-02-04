Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sun Feb 4, 2024 08:53 PM
Last update on: Sun Feb 4, 2024 09:11 PM

Crime & Justice

JU rape: BCL leader, 3 others placed on 3-day remand

Star Digital Report
Sun Feb 4, 2024 08:53 PM Last update on: Sun Feb 4, 2024 09:11 PM
Photo: Star

A Dhaka court today placed four students of Jahangirnagar University, including a BCL leader, on three days remand for allegedly raping a woman last night.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Rabeya Begum passed the order after police produced them before the court seeking seven days remand for each this afternoon, reports our Savar correspondent quoting AFM Sayed, officer-in-change of Ashulia Police Station, this evening.

The four were arrested earlier today for raping a woman in Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall of the university last night. They also confined the victim's husband in the hall during the alleged crime.

The arrestees are prime accused BCL leader Mostafizur Rahman, Sabbir Hasan, Shagor Siddik, and Hasan-Uz-Zaman.

Mostafizur was the BCL unit's international affairs secretary and a student of the international relations department.

Two others, including prime accused Mamun, have been absconding since the incident, said Abdullahil Kafi, Dhaka additional superintendent of police.

