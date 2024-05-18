Crime & Justice
Sat May 18, 2024 05:23 PM
Last update on: Sat May 18, 2024 05:29 PM

Crime & Justice

JU-Jitsu Association GS Newton held on rape charges

Members of Rapid Action Battalion have arrested two persons, including Rafiqul Islam Newton, general secretary of Bangladesh JU-Jitsu Association, in connection with a rape case.

They were arrested in Mirpur and Shah Ali areas of Dhaka today, Commander Arafat Islam, director of Rab's Legal and Media Wing, told The Daily Star.

The Rab spokesperson said Newton was arrested for allegedly raping a female athlete while another woman was held for assisting the alleged rapist.

The Rab official said Newton is now under Rab custody. The arrested woman was handed over to Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station, where the victim filed the rape case.

The Rab will hold a press briefing in this regard today.

