JU has failed to take effective measures against sexual harassment: UGC

It forms three-member committee to review actions taken by JU authorities

University Grants Commission has formed a probe body to review actions taken by Jahangirnagar University authorities over the rape of a woman inside the campus.

The three-member committee will also look into why such a heinous crime took place, according to a press release issued by UGC today.

UGC Chairman (Additional Charge) Prof Muhammad Alamgir informed about the committee formation during a workshop on grievance redressal mechanism and GRS software today, states the release signed by Shamsul Arefin, director of Department of Public Relations and Right to Information of UGC.

The press release did not include the names of the committee members.

The members are scheduled to visit JU campus tomorrow.

UGC will soon set up a high-powered cell to thoroughly review and redress complaints of irregularities including sexual harassment in universities, the chairman said.

This cell, consisting of skilled officials, will monitor incidents of irregularities and harassment in any university and recommend action after investigation, the chairman added.

JU authorities have failed to take visible and effective measures against sexual harassment and other misdeeds, he said about the incident of rape.

Prevention of such incidents in the university have not been not possible due to the long legal proceedings and the indulging of criminals, the chairman added.

"It is necessary to investigate why such incidents are happening in this university and take immediate action," he added.

It is also necessary to look into how JU is admitting students without ensuring their residential facilities and how non-students are staying in the campus day after day, the chairman also opined.

Six people, including at least four members of JU Chhatra League of Jahangirnagar University, raped or abetted in the rape of a woman on campus on Saturday night after confining her husband in Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall.

Four of them were arrested on Sunday.

The incident sparked an instant protest on the campus, with hundreds of students gathering in front of the Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall. They chanted slogans and demanded expulsion of the rapists from the campus and justice for the victim.