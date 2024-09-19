Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu Sep 19, 2024 04:40 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 19, 2024 04:44 PM

Crime & Justice

JU forms probe committee over former student's death by mob

Star Digital Report
Ex-BCL leader Shamim Ahmed beaten to death at Jahangirnagar University

The authorities of Jahangirnagar University (JU) formed a committee to investigate the death of the university's former student Shamim Molla, who was beaten up by students on campus yesterday.

Public Relations Office issued a press statement regarding the death of Shamim.

JU strongly condemned the assault on Shamim Molla, emphasising that any form of extrajudicial killing is both unacceptable and punishable. The university is committed to conducting a thorough investigation to identify those responsible and ensure that they face exemplary punishment, the statement said.

Ex-BCL leader beaten to death at Jahangirnagar

The statement, signed by Prof Mohammad Mohiuddin, acting director of the Public Relations Office, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident. The university authorities extended their heartfelt condolences to his family.

Shamim was a student of the 39th batch history student of JU. He was also the organising secretary of a former committee of JU Chhatra League.

Shamim was attacked by a mob near the university's Prantik Gate and later inside the security office. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Gonoshasthaya Hospital in Savar around midnight.

