JU erupts after gang rape on campus

BCL leader among 4 arrested on charges of rape and abetment

Students and teachers of Jahangirnagar University stage a protest in front of the registrar’s building yesterday, demanding action against those involved in the rape of a woman on the campus Saturday night. Photo: Star

Police yesterday arrested four students, including a Chhatra League leader, of Jahangirnagar University on charges of raping and abetting the rape of a woman on campus after confining her husband to a residential hall on Saturday night.

Two people, including one of the prime accused Mostafizur Rahman, 28, international affairs secretary of JU BCL, were charged with rape. The other prime accused -- Mamunur Rashid Mamun, 44, an outsider and acquaintance of Mostafizur -- is on the run.

Three others were arrested for aiding and abetting the rape and helping Mostafizur flee the campus.

They are Hasanuzzaman, 26, a student of the international relations' 45th batch; ASM Mostafa Monowar Siddique alias Sagar Siddique, 26, of the same department's 46th batch; and Sabbir Hasan, 24, an executive member of JU BCL unit and a student of the botany department's 47th batch.

Murad Hossain, 22, a JU student who also stands accused of aiding and abetting, is at large as well.

The arrestees were produced before a Dhaka court, which placed them on a three-day remand each.

Meanwhile, hundreds of students and teachers demonstrated on the campus and demanded exemplary punishment to the accused and justice for the 19-year-old, who was raped in the botanical garden near the university's Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall on Saturday night.

The protest highlighted the lax security on the 697-acre campus.

The victim's husband yesterday filed a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act against the six, including the four arrestees, with Ashulia Police Station, Dhaka District Additional Superintendent of Police Abdullahil Kafi told a press conference.

Due to the allegations, the central BCL expelled Mostafizur from the pro-ruling party student organisation.

The JU syndicate suspended the five students accused in the case and cancelled their certifications following the proctorial body's primary findings last evening.

It also decided to not issue certificates for one Shah Poran, a student of the IR department's 44th batch, who allegedly instructed the other to help Mostafizur flee the campus.

THE INCIDENT

The case statement said that the victim and her husband knew Mamum, one of the prime accused, as he was a tenant of their old house.

Around 10-12 days ago, he called the victim's husband saying he had no place to stay and then began living at the couple's rented house in Bhabanipur area near Zirani Bazar.

On Saturday, Mamun called the victim's husband around 4:00pm and said Mostafizur arranged a place for him to stay at a JU dormitory and that he would move there. He asked the man to meet him on the campus in this regard.

The husband reached Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall around 6:00pm and there he met Mamun, Mostafizur and Murad in room 317. Mamun then instructed him to call his wife and bring his (Mamun's) clothes from home.

When the wife came near the campus around 9:00pm, her husband took her to a tea-stall in front of Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall.

There, Mostafizur and Mamun told the husband to go inside the hall with Murad with Mostafizur's clothes.

Once in the room, Murad slapped him, took away his mobile phone and confined him there for about an hour, said the case documents.

An hour later, Mostafizur and Mamun came back and told him his wife was sent home. They returned his and his wife's mobile phones.

After being released, he found his wife near the tea-stall, who told him that Mostafizur and Mamun forced her to the botanical garden and raped her.

In the case statement, it was alleged that Sabbir, Sagar and Hasanuzzaman helped Mostafizur flee.

Additional SP Abdullahil Kafi at the briefing said the three students were detained from the campus, while prime accused, Mostafizur, was arrested from Savar.

Drives are underway to arrest Mamun and Murad, he added.

PROTESTS

Around 300 students and teachers of the university held a sit-in yesterday in front of the registrar's building.

Their demands include the university authorities file a case in this regard, ensure students' safety and the immediate removal of anyone staying illegally in the dormitories.

The protests started around noon and continued till the evening.

Rayhan Rayne, convener of the platform "Jahangirnagar Against Corruption" and a professor of the philosophy department, said, "There is an anti-sexual harassment cell at the university. We want the authorities to coordinate with the cell regarding the incident and instruct it to conduct an investigation. The authorities must take responsibility for such incidents on campus.

Farabi, a student from the anthropology department, said, "All my roommates were terrified after hearing the news. This should not be the image of a university. Where's the safety we need?"

The students brought out a torch procession at night.

Meanwhile, the syndicate took a decision to file a case over the rape incident and formed a four-member probe committee, who was asked to submit a report in 15 working days.

It also announced ban on entrance of the outsiders at the university.

(Our JU and Savar correspondents contributed to the report.)