JU Dormitories: Illegal room occupation to blame for seat crisis

Many Chhatra League leaders and activists at Jahangirnagar University, including the general secretary, and non-students are residing at the dormitories illegally, leading to a seat crisis.

This was found at a time when the university authorities directed the illegal occupants of halls to vacate their seats amid protests over a rape on the campus on Saturday.

Several protestors, including students and teachers, blamed illegal occupation of seats at the men's halls for the acute seat crisis. They also alleged that the university authorities have little control over the halls.

According to sources at the university administration, more than 1,000 ex-students and those admitted under the dependent quota are occupying seats illegally at the men's halls. The protestors, however, said the number would be almost double.

The university's 10 men's dormitories can house 6,626 students and nine women's halls can accommodate 5,736, according to the JU registrar's office.

A group of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) men were primarily found involved in the rape of a 19-year-old woman on the campus on Saturday. A BCL leader, who was staying at Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall illegally, invited an outsider to stay at the hall. Both of them are prime accused in the rape case, according to the case document.

The following day, the JU syndicate decided that all illegal residents of the dormitories and the students admitted under the dependent quota would vacate their hall seats within five working days. A notice was issued on the same day in this regard.

A similar notice was issued by the university administration last year, but that did not work, said teachers.

Academic activities for the students of batches 46 to 52 are currently underway. But many ex-students from batches 41 to 45 are occupying dormitory seats illegally, several hall residents and JU officials told The Daily Star.

JU BCL President Aktaruzzaman Sohel is a student of public health and informatics from the 42nd batch (2012-13 session) while General Secretary Habibur Rahman Liton of philosophy from the 43rd batch (2013-14 session).

According to the university's Four-year Bachelor (honours) Degree Ordinance-2003, the courses have to be completed within six consecutive academic years.

The Master's ordinance stipulates that a student who fails to appear at Master's degree exam or fails to pass, he or she shall cease to be a regular student and shall not be readmitted to the Master's degree course in another session. However, he or she may be allowed to sit for the Master's degree exam within the next three years as an irregular candidate following the approval of the department chairperson concerned.

Contacted, JU BCL President Sohel, a resident of Mowlana Bhashani Hall, said, "My Master's course has not been finished yet. I would take a special exam."

Dr Mahfuza Mubarak, chairman of the public health department, told The Daily Star yesterday that Sohel had told her a few days back that he would apply for Master's exam under special consideration, but she was yet to receive any such application.

JU BCL General Secretary Liton, who was admitted under the dependent quota, has been illegally staying at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall for years. Being a student under the dependent quota, he cannot stay at the hall as per rules.

Liton said, "I didn't stay at the hall regularly. But I started staying at the hall for organisational works since I was given the leadership responsibility [of Chhatra League]."

Asked about the syndicate's decision, he said, "We have to respect the syndicate's decision. We will cooperate the university administration in this regard."

Esrafil Ahmed, provost of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall, said, "Linke Liton, many others admitted under the dependent quota live at halls illegally. They also have to vacate the dormitories."