JU amends suspension list of students in Shamim Molla murder case

The Jahangirnagar University (JU) administration has revised the suspension list of eight students accused in the murder of Shamim Molla.

Zubair Ahmed, a student from the 44th batch of history department, had his suspension lifted after being found not involved in the incident.

According to the revised report presented by the proctorial team, Saiful Islam Bhuiyan, a student from the 52nd batch of pharmacy department, has been added to the list.

A press release signed by Dr Mohammad Mahiuddin, acting director of the JU public relations office, confirmed this update.

The press release stated that an administrative meeting held today discussed the tragic death of Shamim Molla, a former student of batch 39 of the history department.

Based on the revised report from the proctorial team, the suspension list of the eight accused students was amended.

Zubair Ahmed's name, initially listed fourth in the prior report, was removed due to an error, and Md Saiful Islam Bhuiyan was added based on the proctorial team's revised findings.

Shamim was beaten up on Wednesday afternoon by some JU students for allegedly leading an attack on July 15 on students demonstrating under the banner of Anti-discrimination Student Movement. When he was taken to the proctor's office later on Wednesday, angry students assaulted him again before handing him over to police.

Police later moved Shamim to Savar Gonoshasthaya Hospital where he breathed his last.