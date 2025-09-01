Journo’s body found in the Rupsha

Police recovered the body of Wahiduzzaman Bulu, Khulna correspondent of Dainik Sangbad Protidin, from beneath the Rupsha bridge in Khulna yesterday evening.

The body of the 60-year-old journalist, a permanent member of Khulna Press Club and also affiliated with the Khulna Union of Journalists, was found near pillar No 2 of the bridge around 7:00pm, said Inspector Abul Khayer, in-charge of Rupsha river police outpost.

Police confirmed his identity with the help of his national ID card. He was the son of late Akbar Ali of Shibbari area in Khulna city.

Sub-Inspector Rahim of Labanchara police outpost said locals first spotted the body near the river and informed police. Later, a team, led by SI Bellah Hossain of the Rupsha river police outpost, recovered the body.

Quoting a vendor, police said he saw him jump into the river.

Family sources said Bulu had been mentally distressed since his wife, Eliza Parveen Liza, went missing on May 11 this year. She had been suffering from mental health issues, while the couple, who had no children, also had a family dispute over the sale of ancestral property.

Police said they were investigating the incident.