Journo stabbed to death in Gazipur

Another journalist hurt in separate attack

A group of miscreants killed a journalist with sharp weapons in front of a crowded market in the Chandana Chowrasta area of Gazipur city last night.

The victim, Asaduzzaman Tuhin, 40, worked as a staff reporter of Mymensingh-based daily Pratidiner Kagoj for around five years, said its Editor Khairul Alam Rafiq.

Originally from Bhatipara village of Mymensingh's Phulbaria upazila, Tuhin lived in the Chowrasta area, police said.

Quoting witnesses, Shaheen Khan, officer-in-charge of Basan Police Station, said Tuhin got involved in an altercation with four to five youths at a tea stall near the Masjid Market in the Chandana Chowrasta area around 8:00pm.

At one point, the youths stabbed him with a knife. He died on the spot, the OC said.

On information, police went to the scene and recovered the body.

Sub-inspector Zahirul Islam of Basan Police Station said the body was sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Khairul Islam, a local trader, said at least three people attacked Tuhin.

Rabiul Hasan, deputy commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police, said they have collected some video footage of the incident and also got some clues.

The official added that police were on a manhunt to nab the culprits.

In separate statements, the Jamaat-e-Islami, Khelafat Majlish and Islami Andolan Bangladesh protested against and expressed deep concern over the murder of Tuhin.

Meanwhile, a journalist was assaulted allegedly by extortionists in Gazipur's Sahapara area on Wednesday while investigating allegations of extortion collected from battery-run and CNG-run auto-rickshaw drivers.

The victim, Anwar Hossain, 35, a staff reporter for the daily Bangladesher Alo, was attacked in broad daylight, allegedly in front of police.

He was undergoing treatment at Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital in a "critical condition".

Meanwhile, police yesterday arrested a suspect named Farid in connection with the incident, said Mehedi Hasan, officer-in-charge of Gazipur Sadar Police Station.

The incident has sparked outrage on social media after a video of the attack went viral.

The video shows seven to eight men surrounding Anwar and beating him, with one assailant striking his head and face with a brick. Although police could be seen nearby in the video, no immediate action was taken.

Police and locals later rescued Anwar and admitted him to the hospital.

The injured journalist's mother, Anwara Sultana, filed a written complaint with Gazipur Sadar Police Station yesterday.

According to the complaint, a group led by Raktim, Sourav, and Farid, regularly collected Tk 30-40 in extortion from each battery-run and CNG-run auto-rickshaw.

When Anwar went to the spot to collect information, the group dragged him behind a tea stall, and beat him with sticks, bricks, and locally-made weapons.

They also snatched two mobile phones and Tk 26,250 in cash, according to the complaint.

OC Mehedi Hasan told The Daily Star that they arrested Farid after analysing video footage. "Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the remaining attackers."

Asked about the inaction of police during the attack, he said, "There was one police officer there. I haven't seen the video yet. We will take action after watching it."