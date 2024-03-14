Journo murder: 7 accused sent to jail in Barguna

Seven accused, who are journalists of Barguna, were sent to jail today in connection with a case filed over murder of another journalist Talukdar Masood in Barguna.

Barguna's Chief Judicial Magistrate Haroon or Rashid rejected bail petitions of the accused and ordered police to send them to jail, our Patuakhali correspondent reports.

The court also granted bail to another accused -- Md Zafar Hossain Hawlader, said the court's Police Inspector Ashok Kumar.

The order came today when the eight accused surrendered and submitted bail petitions to the court, said the plaintiff's lawyer AKM Shafiqul Islam.

Journalist Talukdar Masood was Barguna district correspondent of a newspaper -- the Daily Bhorer Dak. He was also a member of ward no 6 of Noltona Union Parishad under the district's Sadar upazila.

The seven accused are ASM Hafiz Al Asad alias Sohail Hafiz, NTV's Barguna correspondent; Ariful Islam Murad, NTV's Barguna cameraperson; Saiful Islam Miraz, Barguna correspondent of Somoy TV; Waliullah Imran, Barguna correspondent of the Dainik Ajker Darpan; Zahidul Islam Mehedi of Bangla News Barguna correspondent; Sohag Howlader and Md Kashem Howladar of Songbad Prokash, a Barguna-based online portal.

Sajeda Begum, plaintiff of the case and wife of victim Talukder Masood, demanded arrests of the other accused and justice for her husband.

On March 4, she filed the case with Sadar Police Station accusing 13 people.

Masood was severely beaten at Barguna Press Club on February 19. On information, Barguna police rescued him and took him to Barguna General Hospital. Later he was sent to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal for better treatment. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on March 2.

When contacted, Helal Uddin, a sub-inspector of the Sadar Police Station and also investigation officer of the case, said the rest of the accused will be arrested soon.