Journo murder: 7 accused remanded in Barguna

A Barguna court today placed seven accused, who are journalists, on remand for different periods in connection with a case filed over the murder of another journalist Talukdar Masood in Barguna.

Barguna's Chief Judicial Magistrate Haroon or Rashid passed the order after a hearing on a petition filed by police seeking five-day remand for each accused, said Helal Uddin, sub-inspector of Barguna Sadar Police Station.

After the hearing, Md Kashem Howladar of Songbad Prokash, a Barguna-based online portal, and Saiful Islam Miraz, Barguna correspondent of Somoy TV were put on two-day remand, our Patuakhali correspondent reports.

The court granted a five-day remand for the other five accused -- ASM Hafiz Al Asad alias Sohail Hafiz, NTV's Barguna correspondent; Ariful Islam Murad, NTV's Barguna cameraperson; Waliullah Imran, Barguna correspondent of the Dainik Ajker Darpan; Zahidul Islam Mehedi of Bangla News Barguna correspondent; and Sohag Howlader of Songbad Prokash.

Besides, the magistrate also sent another accused Shahidul Islam to jail after rejecting his bail prayer after he surrendered to the court today seeking bail.

Journalist Talukdar Masood was Barguna district correspondent of a newspaper -- the Daily Bhorer Dak. He was also a member of ward no 6 of Noltona Union Parishad under the district's Sadar upazila.

Masood was severely beaten at Barguna Press Club on February 19. On information, Barguna police rescued him and took him to Barguna General Hospital. Later he was sent to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal for better treatment. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on March 2.

On March 4, Sajeda Begum, wife of victim Talukder Masood, filed the case with Sadar Police Station accusing 13 people.