Journo killing on the rise

Says Unesco report

Over 1,700 journalists were killed worldwide between 2006 and 2024, with about 85 percent of these cases never reaching the courts, according to a report by Unesco.

This grim statistic underscores the risks journalists face, particularly highlighted each year on November 2, recognised as the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.

This year, the day also marked the release of Unesco's biannual Director-General's Report on the Safety of Journalists, which showed a 38 percent increase in journalist killings since the previous report.

In his message for the Day, UN Secretary-General António Guterres pointed out that Gaza has seen the highest number of killings of journalists and media workers in any war in decades. He called on governments to take urgent steps to protect journalists, investigate crimes against them, and prosecute perpetrators.

The war in Gaza inevitably dominated the 2024 UN International Media Seminar on Peace in the Middle East on Friday, an event that has taken place annually for the past three decades, with the aim of enhancing dialogue and understanding between media practitioners, and fostering their contributions in support of a peaceful settlement to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In a statement to the seminar, read out by UN head of global communications, Melissa Fleming, Guterres noted that journalists in Gaza have been killed "at a level unseen in any conflict in modern times". He said that the ongoing ban preventing international journalists from Gaza "suffocates the truth even further".

Every two years, the awareness raising campaign for the commemoration of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists coincides with the findings of the Unesco report outlining the current state of global and regional impunity.

Expressing concern, Unesco said impunity damages whole societies by covering up serious human rights abuses, corruption, and crime. It asked governments, civil society, the media, and everyone concerned to uphold the rule of law to join in the global efforts to end impunity.