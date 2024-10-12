Journo hacked to death in Mymensingh

18-year-old ‘drug peddler’ sent to jail

An 18-year-old was sent to jail for hacking a journalist to death in Shambhuganj Bazar-Majhipara area in Mymensingh city yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Swapon Bhadra, 65, resident of Majhipara and correspondent of local daily Dainik Swajan.

He was suddenly attacked when he was walking near his home around 11:30am, Md Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge and inspector (investigation) of Kotwali Police Station, quoted locals as saying.

Swapon, who was from Tarakanda upazila's Kakni area, was also the vice president of the Tarakanda Press Club, reports our local correspondent.

He lived in Majhipara area for the past 15 years.

After the attack, locals rushed him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital and was declared dead.

On information, police went to the hospital and sent the body to the morgue for autopsy. They also arrested Sagor, 18, an alleged drug addict and peddler in this connection.

Around 5:00pm, the victim's wife Sabita Rani Bhadra filed a case with Kotwali police, accusing Sagor.

"During primary interrogation, Sagor confessed to the murder," said OC Saiful.

"We believe he committed the murder because Swapon had posted about his drug consumption and peddling many times on Facebook."

In the evening, Sagor was produced before a Mymensingh court, which sent him to jail.

Our Correspondent, Mymensingh

