Journo beaten up by supporters of ward councillor

A journalist from Jamalpur's Bakshiganj upazila was assaulted allegedly by supporters of a local ward councillor last evening.

Matin Rahman, the Bakshiganj correspondent of The Daily Bhorer Darpan, was admitted to the upazila health complex.

He was attacked in the Namapara area of ​​Bakshiganj municipality while collecting information on a clash between the supporters of councillor-elect Kamruzzaman Sujan and the supporters of defeated councillor candidate Zainal Abedin around 6:30pm.

On Saturday, Kamruzzaman Sujan was elected councillor of Ward No 5 of Bakshiganj municipality in the by-election.

The supporters of the winning candidate launched an attack on the residence of the defeated candidate, said local journalists.

On information, Matin and another journalist went to the spot to collect the news about the incident, they added.

Journalist Matin Rahman said, "I went to the spot to take the statement of the accused, Touhid, who attacked the house of a supporter of the defeated councillor. At that time, a group of 20-25 men, led by Touhid, attacked me and snatched my camera, mobile phone, and wallet."

"My colleagues rescued me and admitted me to Bakshiganj Upazila Health Complex," he added.

Contacted, Councillor Kamruzzaman Sujan, claimed, "Matin was recording a video of a meeting being held at my home. I told him not to film, but he did not listen. Then my supporter Touhid got into an argument with Matin, but he did not beat him."

Abdul Ahad Khan, officer-in-charge of Bakshiganj Police Station, said, "We heard that a journalist was attacked, but we don't know the details."