Journo 'attacked' by upazila vice-chairman in Sherpur

A local journalist has been attacked allegedly by an upazila vice-chairman and his followers in Sherpur's Sadar upazila for reporting on the chairman's family feud.

Enamul Haque, the district correspondent of Dainik Banglar Nobokantha, filed a case against Sadar upazila vice-chairman Ashraful Alam Mizan and four others with Sherpur Police Station on July 10, said Md Emdadul Haque, officer-in-charge of the police station.

Mizan is also the former organising secretary of Pakshimari union Awami League in the upazila, reports our Mymensingh correspondent.

Both Mizan and Enamul are residents of Khashpara village in Sherpur' Sadar upazila.

Quoting the case statement, OC Emdadul said Mizan had an altercation with journalist Enamul at Shimultoli Bazar over a previous feud on the morning of July 8. At one stage, Mizan and his followers assaulted Enamul with a knife, leaving him injured seriously.

Hearing his screams, locals rescued the journalist and took him to Sherpur General Hospital.

Talking to this correspondent, Enamul said eight months ago, Mizan's wife lodged a case with a Sherpur court against him (Mizan) for alleged torture and later she also held a press conference.

"Along with other journalists, I also covered the news and since then, Mizan has been blaming me for the whole incident. It might be a cause of the attack," said Enamul.

The journalist said he is now staying out of his house fearing a fresh attack.

Condemning the attack, Debashish Bhattacharya and Md Meraj Uddin, president and secretary of Sherpur Press Club, demanded immediate arrest of the attackers.

Police have started an investigation into the allegations, said the OC.

This correspondent could not reach Mizan for comments despite repeated phone calls and SMS.