Journo assaulted while recording footage at Cumilla hospital

A journalist was assaulted allegedly by a doctor while collecting news footage at Holy Care Hospital in Cumilla's Tomsom Bridge last night.

The injured, Biplob, camera personnel of DBC news, filed a complaint against Dr Morshedul Alam with Kotwali Model Police Station, reports our Cumilla correspondent quoting police.

Talking to The Daily Star, Biplob said, "I went to Holy Care Hospital to collect the news of a child's death allegedly due to wrong treatment. When I was recording footage, a doctor came out hurling abusive words and snatched my camera. He also punched me."

Meanwhile, Md Solaiman, father of 2-month-old deceased Hossain, brought allegations of wrong treatment against Dr Morshedul and Holy Care Hospital.

Contacted, Dr Morshedul said, "I repeatedly asked the journalist to come with me to the ground floor but he did not. So, I got angry."

Asked about the child's death, the doctor said if there were any complaints the family could file a complaint with police.

Civil Surgeon Dr Nasima Akter said, "We will take action after investigating the incident."

Ahmed Sanjur Morshed, officer-in-charge of Cumilla Kotwali Model Police Station, said, " We received a complaint. We are looking into it."