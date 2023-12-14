Journo assaulted by 'plainclothes police' during drive in Savar

A local journalist in Savar was assaulted allegedly by police in plain clothes during a drive by the law enforcers at a house in Savar's Chapain Taltola area last night.

The journalist, The Daily New Nation's Savar correspondent SM Monirul Islam was undergoing treatment at the upazila health complex this afternoon, Savar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Saimul Huda told our local correspondent.

Monirul said a team of Savar Model Police Station led by Sub-Inspector Al-Mamun Kabir was conducting a drive at a building next to his home. The lawmen were in plain clothes, he added.

"Hearing screams of the family members at the house, I rushed in front of the building and then a constable named Nazmul Hossen wanted to know my identity. When I disclosed my identity, he started slapping and punching me in front of SI Al-Mamun Kabir. Later, the SI confined me on the road for an hour and asked me if I was drunk.

"Other journalists, hearing the news, rushed there and rescued me from them [police]," Monirul said. "I will file a complaint over the incident."

When contacted, SI Al-Mamun said, "We conducted a drive at the Savar house to arrest an accused. Without revealing his identity, Monirul locked into an argument with constable Nazmul."

He said "trouble" between the constable and the journalist.

"The incident was just a misunderstanding," he added, and admitted that they were in plain clothes.

Contacted, Akbor Hossain, OC of Savar Model Police Station, told The Daily Star that they were looking into the allegations.

Asked whether police can conduct drives in civil clothes, he said it was not true that all were without uniform and that there was a patrol team present, members of which were in uniform.

Monirul, however, said the patrol team reached the spot after he was assaulted.