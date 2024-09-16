Journalists Mozammel Babu, Shyamal Dutta detained from Mymensingh border

Journalists Mozammel Babu, Shyamal Dutta and two other persons were detained while trying to enter India illegally through Dhobaura border in Mymensingh today.

Dhobaura Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Md Chan Mia told The Daily Star that locals captured the four people along with a private car from Dhobaura-Purbadhala border area around 6:00am. They then informed the police, he said.

The other detainees are Ekattor Television senior reporter Mahbubur Rahman and private car driver Selim.

The four persons are currently in police custody, the OC said.