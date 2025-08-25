Journalist Tuhin murder: Charges pressed against eight arrestees

Police have pressed the charge sheet against eight people in a case filed over the murder of journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin in Gazipur on August 7.

Eight, who are already in custody, have been named in the charge sheet, said Rabiul Hasan, deputy commissioner (crime north) of Gazipur Metropolitan Police.

The charge sheet has already been submitted to a local court, the official told a press conference this afternoon.

However, two mobile phones used by journalist Tuhin are yet to be recovered as those have been switched off since the day of the murder, he added.

The victim's family demanded maximum punishment for the accused as soon as possible.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rabiul Islam, Basan Police Station's Officer-in-charge Md Shaheen Khan, Journalist Tuhin's family members and other journalists from various print and electronic media were present at the event.

Tuhin, 40, who worked as a staff reporter of Mymensingh-based daily Pratidiner Kagoj, was killed with sharp weapons by a group of miscreants around 8:00pm on August 7.