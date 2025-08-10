Journalist, mother beaten up in Lalmonirhat; one arrested

A local journalist and his mother were beaten up by some assailants at Mokra Dhodhogachh village in Lalmonirhat's Sadar upazila yesterday evening.

Helal Hossain Kabir, 32, the executive editor of the weekly newspaper, Alormoni, of Lalmonirhat.

Kabir and his mother are undergoing treatment at Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital.

After a case was filed against 11 people over the attack, police arrested the prime accused, Sohrab Hossain, 48, late last night, said Sadar Police Station's Officer-in-charge (OC) Mohammad Nurnabi.

The OC said, "Efforts are underway to arrest others. After investigation, a charge sheet will be submitted to the court soon. My seniors and I have already visited the two injured at the hospital."

Samina Hossain Chowdhury, resident medical officer of the hospital, said, "The journalist suffered injuries in his head, face, hands, and legs. He is under treatment, but now out of danger."

Asked, Kabir said, "About five or six months ago, a local criminal named Abdul Aziz was caught red-handed while gambling in Mokra Dhodhogachh village. The gambler and his associates suspected that I had a role in exposing them."

"A day after his arrest, Aziz was granted bail by the court and released from prison. Since then, he and his cohorts have been harassing and intimidating me in various ways," he added.

"When I received a death threat from them, I filed a General Diary with the police station on May 1," he also said.

"Around 8:00pm yesterday, they (the attackers) entered my home, beat me severely, and dragged me outside. They hit on my face, head, hands, back, and legs with bamboo sticks and iron rods. When my mother tried to save me, they assaulted her as well."

"Locals later rescued and took us to hospital," he further said.