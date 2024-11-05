Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Tue Nov 5, 2024 01:04 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 5, 2024 01:12 PM

Journalist Molla Jalal arrested from Segunbagicha

Molla Jalal. Photo: Collected

Police have arrested Molla Jalal, former president of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), in connection with a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.

Shahbagh Police Station's Officer-in-charge (OC) Khaled Mansur told The Daily Star today that Jalal was arrested from the capital's Segunbagicha yesterday. A Dhaka court later sent him to jail.

He further said that a victim had filed a case against Molla Jalal under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Shahbagh Police Station four days ago.

However, the OC did not disclose details about the case.

