Journalist hacked to death in Mymensingh

A local journalist was hacked to death in Shambhuganj Bazar-Majhipara area of Mymensingh city today.

The victim was identified as Swapon Bhadra, 65, son of late Jogesh Chandra Bhadra, a resident of Majhipara, police said.

Swapon, who was involved with the local daily Doinik Swajan, was a vice president of Tarakanda upazila Press Club in Mymensingh, reports our local correspondent.

Swapon, who hailed from Kakni area in Tarakanda upazila, had lived in Majhipara area of Mymensingh city for the last 15 years, said police.

Quoting locals, Md Saiful Islam, inspector (investigation) of Kotwali Police Station, said an 18-year-old alleged drug addict, also a drug peddler of the same locality, hacked Swapon indiscriminately with a sharp weapon while he was walking near his house around 11:30am.

Critically injured, Swapon was rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead, said the inspector.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to the MMCH morgue for autopsy.

Meanwhile, police detained the attacker in the afternoon for his alleged involvement in the killing.

He was being interrogated at the police station, said the police official.

Police primarily suspect that the murder might have occurred as Swapon had posted about the attacker's drug consumption and peddling on his Facebook account at various times, said the inspector.

Police are investigating the incident, he added.

No case was lodged yet as of filing this report around 4:00pm.