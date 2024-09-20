Journalist beaten up in Narayanganj

A journalist was beaten up by some miscreants in Narayanganj this afternoon.

Injured Billal Hossain, district correspondent of Desh TV, was given primary treatment at Narayanganj 300-bed hospital, said police.

A man named Md Rubel, 35, was detained in this connection, said Mazharul Islam, sub-inspector of Narayanganj Sadar Model Police Station.

Arif Hossain, a video journalist of Gazi TV who was along with the victim during the incident, told this newspaper that around 5:30pm, we were sitting at a tea stall on the footpath at Nawab Salimullah Road in the city.

Then some 5-6 people carrying wooden sticks surrounded them and started beating Billal without any argument, saying, "Aren't you a journalist?" he said.

"Neither Billal nor I could understand why they beat him. We don't even know them," added Arif.

At one point, Billal ran to save himself from the beating. Later, Arif took him to the 300-bed hospital with the help of locals, where he received primary treatment, he said.

Billal was later treated at a local private hospital.

While talking to this newspaper, journalist Billal Hossain said, "I often drink tea there. Suddenly some people came and beat me up severely. But I don't even know them."

Nazrul Islam, officer-in-charge of Narayanganj Sadar Model Police Station, said police are looking for those who attacked the journalist.