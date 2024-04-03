Journalist attacked by ‘local AL leader’ in Kurigram

A local journalist filed a complaint against a local Awami League leader for allegedly attacking him in Roumari upazila of Kurigram.

Anisur Rahman, Roumari upazila correspondent of Sangbad, came under attack in Kartimari Bazar area of Jadurchar Union last night.

He said he was attacked as he was collecting information on various corruption issues in the area, including drug dealing and illegal extraction of sand from rivers, reports our correspondent quoting the victim.

Shakhawat Hossain Sabuj, president of Jadurchar Union AL under Roumari upazila, led the attack, Anisur alleged.

Today, the victim journalist filed a complaint against Sabuj and his aides with Roumari Police Station, said Mosahed Khan, inspector (investigation) of Roumari Police Station.

The complaint is recorded as a General Diary. Police will investigate and take legal action soon, said the police official.

Anisur told this correspondent that for the past few days, he had been collecting information about drug dealing, occupation regarding khas land, and illegal extraction of sand from rivers in Kartimari area to report to his newspaper.

Besides, police conducted a raid and recovered a foreign-made pistol from Sabuj's pump house for irrigation on March 9. The drive angered the the AL leader who thought Anisur was somehow involved in tipping off the cops.

"I was attacked on the street after coming out of the mosque after Tarabi prayers at around 9:15pm yesterday," said Anisur.

Locals rescued him and admitted him to hospital for treatment, he said.

Contacted, AL leader Sabuj denied the allegation.

"As journalist Anisur was spreading misinformation about us in the area, we asked him last night why he was doing that," he said.

"My irrigation pump house is abandoned. So, I don't know who kept a foreign-made pistol there," added the AL leader.

President of Roumari Press Club Sujzul Islam Suza said the attackers of journalist Anisur Rahman have been identified. So, the attackers should be brought to the book, he added.