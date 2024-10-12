Joint secretary Kibria held while attempting to flee to India

Border Guard Bangladesh has detained AKMG Kibria Majumdar, joint secretary of the Jatia Sangsad secretariat, from Brahmanbaria while he was attempting to flee to India illegally.

A BGB team arrested him from the Putia border area of Kasba upazila, a BGB press release said this evening, reports our Brahmanbaria correspondent.

Kibria was made officer on special duty (OSD) on September 25. A week before the 12th parliamentary election, he faced widespread criticism for publicly seeking votes for the Awami League candidate in Cumilla.

During the recent anti-discrimination student movement, the government official has been accused of being actively involved in various criminal activities. That's why he was trying to escape to India illegally through the border to avoid arrest, the BGB said in the press release.

BGB's 60 battalion commander Lt Col AM Jaber Bin Jabbar said preparations are underway to file a case against the detainee for trying to enter India illegally without any passport.