Joint forces target ‘Bunia Sohel’ hideout in Geneva Camp; Tk 1.13cr, explosives seized

A pre-dawn raid by joint forces in Mohammadpur's Geneva Camp uncovered Tk 1.13 crore in cash, explosives, and a large stash of narcotics from the suspected hideout of "Bunia Sohel," believed to be one of the area's most notorious drug kingpins.

The one-hour operation by the army and police, starting around 3:00am today, led to the seizure of 13 crude bombs, 25 partially made crude bombs, 400gm of gunpowder, two sharp weapons, 12 hockey sticks, 11kg of cannabis, and 12 packets of heroin, officials said.

Lt Col Nazim Ahmed, commanding officer of the 23 East Bengal Regiment of the Bangladesh Army and in-charge of the Suhrawardy Medical College army camp, said they carried out the drive based on prior intelligence that Sohel would be in the camp last night.

As soon as the joint force reached the spot, electricity in the entire area was cut off, and the suspected criminals fled through rooftops and narrow alleys, Lt Col Nazim said, adding that none was arrested during the drive.

The hideout was later searched thoroughly, and the illegal items were recovered.

Sohel has been facing at least 38 cases with different police stations in Dhaka, including over murder, explosives, and narcotics, sources at the joint forces said.

He was arrested earlier this year but was released on bail after serving six months in jail.

Just a couple of days ago, Sohel's men allegedly hacked a man to death in Geneva Camp. That night, a raid was carried out, and 13 of his associates were arrested.

All seized items were handed over to Mohammadpur Police Station for further legal action.