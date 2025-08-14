Joint forces arrest 70, seize arms and drugs in nationwide drive

A total of 70 people, including listed criminals, illegal arms holders, extortionists, fraudsters, gamblers, drug dealers and drug addicts, were arrested during joint drives led by the army between August 7 and August 14 across the country.

In a notification today in Facebook page, the Bangladesh Army said the operations were carried out by units under various infantry divisions and independent brigades of the army, in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, as part of ongoing efforts to maintain law and order.

During the drives, security forces seized 14 illegal firearms, 143 rounds of ammunition, eight empty cartridge cases, various locally made weapons used in criminal activities, drugs, stolen goods, and cash.

The detainees were handed over to local police stations for interrogation and legal action, the army said.

"To ensure public safety, the army is conducting regular patrols and security operations in various areas. It is also directly engaged in maintaining stability in industrial zones and preventing labour unrest," the notification read.

The army will continue such operations to help keep the law and order situation normal and urged the public to report any suspicious activity to the nearest army camp.