Joint forces arrest 22 'criminal gang members' in Mohammadpur

Joint forces consisting of the army and police yesterday arrested 22 alleged criminal gang members, including teen gang members, from Dhaka Udyan, Chand Udyan, and Geneva Camp in the capital's Mohammadpur area.

The arrestees are allegedly involved in mugging and extortion, while some are accused in murder cases. Top enlisted criminals, including Adam Bepari Selim; Ibrahim and Sagar—members of the "Ruhul Gang"; and two top drug-peddlers based in the area's Geneva Camp are also among the arrestees, according to a press release of the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) issued today.

The drives were conducted by the army and police throughout the day yesterday. The arrestees were then handed over to police.

A day earlier on Saturday night, the joint operations arrested 45 suspects and seized nine sharp weapons.

Since the acquisition of magistracy power, 152 criminals, 18 firearms, 271 rounds of ammunition, 172 types of local and foreign weapons, one grenade, and a significant quantity of drugs were recovered from Mohammadpur, Adabar, and Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police stations, according to ISPR.