Joint force drive: AK-47 rifle seized in Pabna' Bera

Joint forces has recovered one AK-47 rifle from Bera upazila of Pabna.

Law enforcers confirmed it to journalists last night, reports our Pabna correspondent.

Acting on a tip off, a team of joint force led by captain Mahadi from Shanthia camp raided near the Bera pump house on Thursday night.

They recovered the AK-47 rifle, two magazines and a telescope from an abandoned box left near the Ichamati river.

The rifle and ammunition were handed over to Bera Police Station, they added.

Officer in charge of the Bera police station confirmed the incident.