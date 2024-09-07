Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sat Sep 7, 2024 01:41 AM
Last update on: Sat Sep 7, 2024 01:43 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Joint force drive: AK-47 rifle seized in Pabna' Bera

Star Digital Report
Sat Sep 7, 2024 01:41 AM Last update on: Sat Sep 7, 2024 01:43 AM

Joint forces has recovered one AK-47 rifle from Bera upazila of Pabna.

Law enforcers confirmed it to journalists last night, reports our Pabna correspondent.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Acting on a tip off, a team of joint force led by captain Mahadi from Shanthia camp raided near the Bera pump house on Thursday night.

They recovered the AK-47 rifle, two magazines and a telescope from an abandoned box left near the Ichamati river.

The rifle and ammunition were handed over to Bera Police Station, they added.

Officer in charge of the Bera police station confirmed the incident.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|মতামত

প্রধান উপদেষ্টার সঙ্গে দুই ঘণ্টা

সবচেয়ে চ্যালেঞ্জিং যে বিষয়ে তিনি আমাদের সহায়তা চেয়েছেন, তা হলো—জাতিকে একতাবদ্ধ করা। তিনি অনুভব করেছেন এবং আমরাও তার সঙ্গে একমত যে, আমরা এখন বিপজ্জনকভাবে বিভাজিত এবং শিগগির এই পরিস্থিতির পরিবর্তন...

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আগ্নেয়াস্ত্র জমা দেননি শামীম ওসমান ও তার পরিবারের সদস্যরা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification