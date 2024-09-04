Joint drives yielding positive results: IGP

The ongoing joint operation to recover illegal firearms which began on Tuesday has already shown positive results, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Mainul Islam yesterday.

The IGP mentioned that police are targeting three categories of firearms: those stolen or lost from the police, SSF, and other security forces; firearms with suspended licences; and illegal firearms.

"We have already recovered many arms, and several illegal firearms have been abandoned. We expect the drives will achieve the desired results," he told journalists at the secretariat.

Regarding firearms sold in the last 15 years, he noted that their licences have been suspended, and owners were instructed to submit them to local police stations by September 3.

"Any firearms not submitted by the deadline are now considered illegal," he added.

When asked about actions against individuals involved in crimes and corruption, the IGP confirmed that the drives have had success in this area as well.

"We have arrested two former police chiefs and even serving officers. The process will continue," he said.