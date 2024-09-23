Joint drive at ex-MP’s son's in-laws' house, 3 arrested, Tk 1.16cr seized

Police and army conducted a joint raid at former Dhaka-18 lawmaker Mohammad Habib Hasan's son's in-laws' residence yesterday and arrested three individuals and seized Tk 1.16 crore, along with a substantial amount of foreign currency.

The arrestees are -- Shahjada Khan Sajjad, Touzidul Islam, and Saiful Islam, said Hafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Uttara West Police Station.

The arrestees claimed that the seized money, foreign currency, and vehicles belong to former MP Habib and his family.

The Uttara West OC said they got a tip-off that firearms and bulletproof jackets were being stored in a house on Road 23 in Uttara's Sector 7.

Based on this information, a joint team of army and police raided the house yesterday.

USD 6,586, 43,810 Thai baht, 10,160 dirham, 500 Canadian dollars, 22 Singapore dollars, 236 riyal, and 33,090 Indian rupees were seized in foreign currency, and three navy blue bulletproof jackets with "POLICE" written on both sides.

Additionally, two SUVs -- a Land Cruiser ZX Hard Jeep Toyota M crop 2021 and a Harrier Hard Jeep Toyota M crop 2014 -- were seized as well.

The bulletproof jackets were used by former Dhaka-18 MP Mohammad Habib Hasan, his fugitive son Abir Hasan Tamim, and arrested individuals during the anti-discrimination students movement before August 5, claimed police.

The house where the raid was conducted is reportedly belongs to the father-in-law of Tamim, according to police.