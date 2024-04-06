Joint drive in CHT underway, everything will come under control: Quader

Don't think Kuki-Chin is getting backing from outside border, he says

A joint operation is now ongoing in Chittagong Hill Tracts and everything will come under control soon, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today.

"This is an isolated incident...It should not be said that the entire CHT are in tension centring this one incident," he told reporters at a programme at his Secretariat office.

Replying to a question, Quader said he does not believe that the armed group Kuki-Chin is getting backing from outside the border.

Asked whether there was any intelligence failure, he replied that investigation is going on and everything will be unveiled once it is completed.