Our Correspondent, Thakurgaon
Sun Mar 17, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Mar 17, 2024 02:53 AM

Jobseeker held for using hearing device at recruitment test

A jobseeker was held for using a hearing device during a recruitment test for the post of health assistant at the exam centre at Thakurgaon Polytechnic Institute yesterday.

The arrestee, Md Rokonuzzaman, 24, is a resident of Kachubari Kestapur in Thakurgaon Sadar upazila.

Quoting witnesses and officials of the exam centre, Thakurgaon Police Station OC ABM Firoz Wahid said hearing sound from a communications device in Rokonuzzaman's ear, several other candidates complained to the invigilators.

The authorities then held the jobseeker for receiving answers from outside the exam hall over the device in his ear and handed him to police.

A case was filed with the police station in this connection, the OC said.

