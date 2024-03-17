JnU student’s suicide: Protests rage, assistant proctor suspended

Students of Jagannnath University stage a protest on the campus yesterday demanding justice for fellow student Fairuz Abontika, whose body was found hanging at her house in Cumilla on Friday. Photo: Star

Jagannath University authorities yesterday suspended Assistant Proctor Din Islam over his alleged connection with the suicide of law department student Fairuz Sadaf Abontika on Friday night.

The university took the action amid protests by students on campus and in Cumilla town. Last night, Abontika's mother filed a case with Kotwali Model Police Station against another law department student Raihan Siddique Amman and Din Islam, bringing allegations of instigating her daughter's death by suicide.

Amman was suspended by the university on Friday night.

The body of Abontika, a student of the 2017-18 academic session, was found hanging in her house at Bagichagaon, Cumilla, around 10:00pm. She was later pronounced dead when taken to Cumilla Medical College Hospital, according to police.

Before her death, there was a post on her Facebook accusing classmate Amman of sexual harassment and alleging that Din Islam verbally abused her and took Amman's side when she complained.

On Friday night, the university formed a five-member probe committee headed by the president of the JnU's teachers' association to investigate the matter.

Following the news of the death, hundreds of university students took to the campus and staged protests till midnight, demanding justice.

Around 3:30pm yesterday, several hundred students rallied on the JnU campus, calling for exemplary punishment for those accused by Abontika.

JnU student Mujahidul Islam Bappy said, "Abontika's death is a systematic killing. The university administration failed to act on her complaint. The seed of her death was planted in the proctor's office. We demand a fair and just trial for this murder."

The protesters put forth six demands: a fair and just trial over Abontika's death; immediate arrest and punishment of the two accused; expulsion of the accused; ending the culture of victim-blaming and ensuring the safety of Abontika's family; the university administration filing a case as the plaintiff; and strengthening the university's anti-harassment cell.

The students also issued an ultimatum, saying they would surround and blockade the vice-chancellor's office if their demands were not met within 24 hours.

A separate demonstration demanding justice for Abontika was held at Cumilla's Kandirpar's Pubali Chattar.

Locals and classmates of the deceased student called for immediate arrest and exemplary punishment of the accused saying Abontika sacrificed her life due to the harassment and lack of support from the university.

'MY DAUGHTER WAS AMBITIOUS, BRILLIANT'

Abontika's mother Tahmina Begum lost consciousness senseless when her body was brought home from CMCH yesterday.

She had earlier said, "My daughter was ambitious, brilliant, and achieved academic excellence. Yet, she did not receive justice when she complained about harassment. If those responsible are not held accountable, I will take my own life and my remaining son's."

After two namaz-e-janazas, Abontika was laid to rest beside her father's grave.

While talking to the media, Din Islam denied the allegations, calling them "baseless" and saying that he did not assist Amman in any such incidents.

Abontika in November 2023 filed a written complaint with the proctor's office seeking a remedy for Amman's harassment.

He said he last talked to Abontika and her parents two years ago, and he never talked to them since then. He does not know of any complaints

He demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and said, "If I am found to be guilty, I am ready to accept it."

Besides, Amman in a Facebook post wrote, "I never had the mentality to disturb her. She blocked me on social media a long ago. And since then, I don't talk to her."

(Our Cumilla correspondent contributed to the story)