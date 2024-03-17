JnU student's suicide: Allegations against asst proctor, classmate's primarily true

But not all allegations align with current evidence, DMP says

Dhaka Metropolitan Police today said allegations of Jagannath University student Raihan Siddique Amman and Assistant Proctor Deen Islam's involvement in instigating the death by suicide of law student Fairuz Sadaf Abontika were found to be primarily true.

Kh Mahid Uddin, additional commissioner (crime) of DMP, revealed the information at a press briefing at DMP Media Centre after initial interrogation of the two accused.

"However, it cannot be conclusively said that all allegations align with current evidence. But the allegations are found to be primarily true. Further investigation will unveil the depth of their involvement," he added.

Taslima Begum, mother of Abontika, lodged a case with Kotwali Police Station in Cumilla. The charges against the two individuals include abetment of suicide.

The arrestees were handed over to Kotwali Police Station after the two were arrested last night in Dhaka.