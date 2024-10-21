JnU student murder in August: Ex-state minister Kamal sent to jail

A Dhaka court today rejected a bail petition of former state minister for industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder and sent him to jail on completion of his three-day remand in a case filed over the death of a Jagannath University (JnU) student Ikramul Haque Sajid during mass protests.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saifuddin Hussain passed the order after Investigation Officer Harun Ur Rashid, a sub-inspector of Kafrul Police Station, produced Kamal before the court with an appeal to confine him in jail until the probe is finalised.

Meanwhile, the defence submitted an application, seeking bail on grounds that their client has been suffering from different ailments, including heart disease. So, his bail should be granted, the application said.

On October 19, another Dhaka court placed him on a three-day remand for interrogation over the murder of JnU student.

A team of Kafrul police arrested him from a house on October 18.

On September 7, Ziaul Haque, the victim's father, filed the murder case with Kafrul Police Station against former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and 72 others.

According to the case statements, Sajid, student of accounting and information systems at JnU, was shot during an attack by Awami League leaders and activists in Dhaka's Mirpur-10 area on August 4.

He was immediately rushed to the Combined Military Hospital in critical condition, where he underwent surgery on his head.

He died at the intensive care unit of the hospital on August 14.