JnU student files sexual harassment complaint against another student

A student of Jagannath University (JnU) has filed a sexual harassment complaint against a student of the university's marketing department.

The accused is Jahid Hasan Joni, a student of the 2020-21 session at the Department of Marketing.

The incident took place on August 28, said the victim, who is a student of the 2019-20 session at the Department of Music.

The victim sought justice and expressed hope that the university administration will take appropriate action against the accused, according to the complaint.

Jahid's phone was found switched off when our campus correspondent called him to get a comment about the allegation brought against him.

JnU Treasurer Prof Humayun Kabir has already spoken to the victim and assured her of conducting a fair investigation of the incident, the victim said.

The university proctor's office confirmed that they had received the complaint and that they will investigate the matter.