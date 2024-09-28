JnU JCD activist injured in Narail attack

An activist of Jagannath University unit of Chhatra Dal (JCD) has been injured in an attack by miscreants in Narail's Kalia upazila.

The incident occurred in the Naragati area around 6:00pm yesterday when Milon Sheikh, the JCD activist, was returning to his village home in Khashial from Gopalganj, according to a correspondent from JnU.

Milon is currently receiving treatment at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka for better treatment, said his family.

Milon's uncle, Sheikh Md Imran Hossain, said, "Milon is not involved in local politics. Yesterday evening, when he was returning alone from Gopalganj, around 20-25 Awami League activists, led by individuals who follow former lawmaker Mukti Biswas and Upazila Chairman Khan Shamim Rahman, attacked him."

"We demand exemplary punishment for those involved in the attack. We haven't filed a case yet, but we will take legal action once Milon recovers," he added.

In a statement, Jagannath University Chhatra Dal condemned the attack.

Mostafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Naragati Police Station said the attack stemmed from local disputes. He mentioned that a previous clash on September 24 had led to this assault on Milon.

"Legal action will be taken regarding this incident," the OC added.