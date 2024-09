Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested former Jhenaidah-1 lawmaker Nayeb Ali Joarder during a raid in the district's Sadar upazila last night.

A team of RAB-6 arrested him as he was accused in a case filed over attack, vandalism, and torching during the mass uprising on August 4, said an official of RAB's legal and media wing.

Nayeb Ali was elected unopposed in the by-polls after the constituency fell vacant as lawmaker Abdul Hye died in March.