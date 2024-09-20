JCD man stabbed to death in factional clash in Ctg

An activist of pro-BNP Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal was stabbed to death and another injured in the port city's Chandgaon area during a clash with rivals this evening.

The deceased, Jobaer Uddin alias Babu, 25, was a supporter of Chattogram city unit Jubo Dal Joint Secretary Mosharaf Hossain, alias Choto Mosharaf, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent citing the local BNP leader.

"The youth was stabbed during a clash between two groups of BNP over taking control of a [synthetic/artificial] turf field," said Suman Barua, sub-inspector of Chandgaon Police Station.

Later, he was rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead, the SI added.

Meanwhile, Mosharaf alleged that the supporters of local BNP leader Amin stabbed his supporters during the inauguration event of the turf court.

The Daily Star could not reach Amin on the phone for comments.

Till the filing of this report at 8:30pm, the body was kept at the CMC morgue.