JCD leader, prime accused in Oct 28 constable murder, arrested

Police arrested the prime suspect in the murder of constable Amirul Islam Parvez during a clash between BNP men and law enforcers on October 28.

Amanullah Aman, joint secretary of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, was arrested from Mohakhali area yesterday, said Md Asaduzzaman, chief of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit.

Speaking at a press conference at DMP media centre today, the police official said Aman is the prime suspect of the murder case. He led the attack on police in Fakirapool area, leaving Amirul dead.

Describing the attack, Asaduzzaman said a group led by Aman attacked police and threw brick chunks at them.

At one stage, police entered a nearby building where Aman and others attacked the law enforcers. After going back outside, constable Amirul suffered head injuries when being hit by brick brick chunks and he fell to the road, he said.

The attackers then beat up the injured constable lying on the road and also hit him with sharp weapons, Asaduzzaman said.

Police are trying to arrest Aman's accomplices, he said.

Meanwhile, CTTC officials said there was a directive upon the JCD leaders and activist to break the morale of police by creating an unstable environment on October 28.

In line with that directive, Aman along with a large group took up position with an intention of creating chaos, they said.

He also received instructions to attack police and kill them. That's why Amirul was brutally killed, the officials said.

The arrestee sent the picture to the high command after implementing the instructions, they said.

He also posted a picture on his Facebook with a stick after the murder, a CTTC official said.