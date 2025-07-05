JCD leader killed as rival groups clash in Brahmanbaria

Police say violence erupts over turf control

A local leader of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) was killed in a violent clash between two rival factions vying for dominance in Brahmanbaria's Nasirnagar upazila today.

The deceased, Sohrab Hossain Abir, 27, served as assistant general secretary of the JCD's Chatalpar union unit, said Md Azharul Islam, officer-in-charge of Nasirnagar Police Station.

Abir was the son of Chan Mia from Kathalkandi village under the same union, the OC added.

There had been a longstanding dispute between the Molla and Ulta groups over establishing supremacy in the area, said Khairul.

The clash erupted around noon in Kathalkandi village after an altercation broke out between supporters of the two groups, he said.

Abir, who was a follower of Molla group, died on the spot during the violence, the police officer added.

On information, a police team rushed to the scene, brought the situation under control, and recovered the body.

Further details about the incident and any prior tensions between the groups are being investigated, said the OC.