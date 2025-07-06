JCD leader killed as rival groups clash in B’baria

A local leader of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal was killed yesterday in a clash between two rival factions vying for dominance in Brahmanbaria’s Nasirnagar upazila.

The deceased, Sohrab Hossain Abir, 27, was an assistant general secretary of JCD's Chatalpar union unit, said OC Azharul Islam of Nasirnagar Police Station.

There had been a longstanding dispute between two groups over establishing supremacy in the area, said Khairul.

The clash erupted around noon in Kathalkandi village after an altercation broke out between supporters of the two groups, he said. Abir died on the spot during the violence, the OC said.

On information, a police team rushed to the scene, brought the situation under control, and recovered his body.

Police are trying to identify and arrest the persons involved in the incident, said the OC.