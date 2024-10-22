JCD leader among 2 held for looting goods from truck

A leader of Jatiatabadi Chhatra Dal, student wing of BNP, and his associate were arrested in Netrokona town today for their alleged involvement in looting goods from a truck.

The arrestees are JCD's Netrokona Municipality unit convener Junu Khan Milki, 35, and Samiran Talukder, 32, reports our Mymensingh correspondent quoting Major Zisanul Haider of Netrokona Army Camp.

Dilip Sarker, a local businessman, had brought the goods, including molasses, onion and garlic, for his shop from Rajshahi. The truck was parked on Azhor Road for unloading the goods.

Milki and some eight others went there around 5:00am and held the truck's driver and helper hostages, demanding money and tried to loot the goods.

On information, a patrol team of army detained Milki and Samiran while others managed to flee.

Sarwar Alam Elin, acting president of JCD's Netrokona district unit, said Milki was expelled from JCD today.