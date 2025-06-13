JCD, BNP men stabbed to death in Mymensingh, Shariatpur

Murders over previous rivalry; protesters set fire to houses in Mymensingh

A Mymensingh Chhatra Dal leader and a Shariatpur BNP supporter were killed in separate incidents today allegedly over previous enmity.

In Mymensingh, a local Chhatra Dal leader was stabbed to death in Sohanati village of Gauripur upazila around 5:45pm.

Md Humayun Kabir, 21, was the joint general secretary of Sohanati Union Chhatra Dal.

Quoting locals, Gauripur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Didarul Islam said Humayun had allegedly warned a suspected drug dealer, Rasu, against selling narcotics. This may have provoked a planned attack against him.

Outraged by the murder, protesters set fire to several houses in the area.

Fire service personnel and police rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control.

Gauripur Upazila Chhatra Dal Member Secretary Md Moniruzzaman Manik said, "The murder happened over previous enmity."

He called for the immediate arrest of those responsible.

OC Didarul said law enforcers were at the scene and police were trying to arrest the perpetrators.

"This was not a political murder. More details can be given after investigation," he said.

In Shariatpur, a BNP supporter was hacked by suspected rivals in front of Chandani Chhayal on his way back home in Shariatpur's Naria last night, reports UNB.

He died while receiving treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital this morning.

The deceased is Abu Siddique Dhali, 55, of Chandani area of Bhojeshwar.

According to family and locals, Siddique was involved in BNP politics for a long time.

Locals rescued him and took him to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital. There, doctors referred him to DMCH. He died while undergoing treatment.

Naria Upazila Swechchhasebak Dal convener Sharif Wahiduzzaman Ujjal said, "The attack was pre-planned. The murder was a political revenge."

The deceased's brother, Jubo Dal leader Julhas Dhali, said, "My brother is not involved with any crime, we want justice for this murder."

Naria Circle Additional Superintendent of Police Ashiq Mahmud said, "After receiving information, we visited the scene. Additional police are deployed in the area."

Legal action will be taken after the investigation, he added.

[Our Mymensingh correspondent contributed to this report.]